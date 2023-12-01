The agriculture department has urged Palaweños to be more mindful about their rice consumption amidst concerns over rice sustainability and food security.

National and regional representatives of the Department of Agriculture (DA) encouraged the province to adopt responsible rice consumption habits on November 28 to ensure the sustainability of the critical food source, protect the environment, promote economic and social well-being, and foster a more ethical and health-conscious approach to eating.

The initiative aligns with Presidential Proclamation No. 524, Series of 2004, which declares November as “National Rice Awareness Month.” The proclamation aims to increase public knowledge about rice, address malnutrition and poverty, and achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

The campaign aims to address these concerns by promoting responsible consumption patterns among Filipinos.

Emerson Yago, focal person for farm clustering and consolidation under the Masagana Rice Program of the DA, said their goal is to educate Palaweños about the importance of reducing rice wastage and exploring alternative, sustainable sources of nutrition.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang kampanya natin sa pagiging responsable—ibig sabihin BE RICEponsible na ang ating pangunahing pagkain na kanin ay huwag nating sayangin,” added Yago.

Rice is a staple food in the Philippines, deeply ingrained in the daily diet and culture of Filipinos. However, this central role of rice in Filipino cuisine has also led to notable issues with rice wastage, such as cooking more rice than necessary, portion misjudgment in buffet settings in restaurants, lifestyle changes, and a lack of awareness of the issue.

He explained that managing rice portions is difficult, as diners often serve themselves rice without considering whether they will be able to finish it, leading to rice being wasted.

“Sana yong ating kukunin, or kakainin, or ilalagay sa plato natin ay uubusin natin. Kung magsasaing tayo yong tama lang para hindi tayo napapanisan,” Yago said.

He said their campaign for responsible rice habits supports the revived Masagana Rice Industry Development Program under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration for Filipino farmers.

Masagana’s approach to increasing rice production is based on several central strategies: enhancing rice productivity by maximizing yields, minimizing risks, and boosting resilience via measures adapted to climate change; attaining greater efficiency and economies of scale in operations and agribusiness through the clustering and consolidation of farms; rapidly advancing digital transformation in rice agriculture; and redirecting the rice program to encompass a holistic “Triple A” strategy, which includes agricultural production, agribusiness, and agritourism.

“Pinapalakas pa natin ang mga intervention para sa ating mga magsasaka. Isinasabay natin dito yong intervention na makinarya, inputs, technical assistance—lahat ng puwedeng maitulong natin sa ating mga magsasaka, hindi lang para itaas yong kanilang produksyon, kundi yong matugunan din mapababa ang cost of production,” he added.

The DA’s efforts in Palawan are part of a broader national strategy to promote food security and sustainable agricultural practices across the Philippines.

He said that by focusing on education and community involvement, the department hopes to create a lasting impact on how Filipinos view and consume one of their staple foods.

Yago said the DA remains optimistic that their campaign will lead to changes in reducing food waste, improving nutritional standards, and fostering a culture of sustainability in Palawan.