Don’t post printed transaction slips on socmed sites, PSA Palawan tells public

PSA Palawan opens its registration center at Robinsons Place Palawan on Monday, July 12, and will accommodate walk-in applicants before the end of July.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Palawan urged the public not to publish their printed transaction slips on social media sites as mandated by Republic Act 11055 or the “Philippine Identification System Act” to protect their security before receiving their national IDs.

Printed transaction slips must be presented at the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Phase 3 registration, which involves the issuing of IDs, according to an advisory signed by chief statistical specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez.

“Your ID will be delivered by PhilPost to the address that you have preferred and declared during registration,” it stated.

The Step 3 follows the registration and collecting biometric information during Steps 1 and 2.

Step 1 is now available online at https://register.philsys.gov.ph and an appointment schedule for Step 2 will be issued.

PSA previously claimed that their system integrator is still syncing online data for newly created registration centers throughout the country, which is why appointment schedules aren’t being generated.

Also in a previous story, Rodriguez said that PSA Palawan aims to enroll over 700,000 people in the province under step 2 registration.

PSA will conduct the step 2 mobile registration in barangays that have been pre-registered under PhilSys step 1 assisted registration. The schedule will be announced by the barangay chairs and appointment slips must be prepared.

On the other hand, PSA expects the compliance of the public to health standards during the conduct of the PhilSys registration to contain the spread of the virus.

