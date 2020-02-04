‘Don’t meddle in police affairs’, El Nido PNP chief tells residents

El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) chief P/Maj. Bronson Carampto said this as he defends his policemen against malicious claims that they took a long time to investigate the burglary case involving the son of Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat who is working at Lio Estate.

EL NIDO, Palawan — The municipal police chief here has warned residents not to meddle in how they are doing their job after receiving flack from netizens in the way they handled the investigations regarding a recent burglary case and a fatal road accident.

El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) chief P/Maj. Bronson Carampto said this as he defends his policemen against malicious claims that they took a long time to investigate the burglary case involving the son of Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat who is working at Lio Estate.

He also denied that there is a “cover-up” in the probe regarding the vehicular accident involving vice mayor Luningning Batoy’s underage son, where four residents died.

“I challenge the people na hindi kuntento at huwag nilang i-air ang kanilang grievances sa kung saan-saan. We’ll face them in the proper forum or investigation. But still, kami po ginagawa namin ang aming trabaho bilang isang naninilbihan dito sa El Nido, bilang PNP organization,” Carampto said.

Carampto said the burglary case had already been resolved with the arrest of two suspects. They will be filing the case against the suspects this week.

On accusations whitewashing the incident involving Batoy’s son, Carampto defended that their investigation did everything to find out the truth. He declined to explain the result of their investigation.

“Naninindigan kami sa findings ng aming imbestigador, na-resolve na ‘yong kaso although meron pang hindi kuntento,” he explained.

“Normal lang sa tao na masaktan, it has nothing to do with our job, we cannot please everyone. Ginagawa lang namin ang aming trabaho. Wala kaming dinagdag o binawas kaya huwag sila mag-air sa social media, bukas ang aming tanggapan para sa kanilang mga katanungan,” he added.

Carampto added the immediate focus of the municipal police is to prevent more burglaries and vehicular accidents from being committed and happening in El Nido.

He said they are looking into partnering with some agencies on how to educate El Nido residents in basic driving knowledge to keep the roads safe.

“Dito kasi sa El Nido, pabata ng pabata ang mga nagda-drive kaya kailangan natin mas paigtingin ang ating kampanya sa basic knowledge in driving,” he said.

Related

About the Author Bella Mutia