The dominant local party Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP) is holding a convention today (Friday) and is expected to firm up its candidates’ tickets for the 2022 local elections.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco of PPP’s legal office said the convention’s top agenda is the “finalization” of its candidates’ line up, expected to be bannered by current Vice Governor Dennis Socrates and Board Member Leoncio Ola as governor and vice gubernatorial bets respectively.

“Isa sa agenda ngayon kung sila (Socrates and Ola) talaga ang bibigyan, kasi ang pagpapatawag din ng convention ay pag-uusapan na — ipapa-finalize na talaga silang dalawa,” Atty. Cojamco said in a phone interview.

He said the half-day gathering will be attended by a limited number of around 40 participants in keeping with health protocols, with some 160 local party members joining online.

Currently, the PPP is chaired by Ola, with incumbent governor Jose Alvarez as chair emeritus.

Palawan News sources in the party said former 1st District representative Tony Alvarez, who is rumored to be eyeing the 1st district congressional seat, was attending the caucus while Rep. Cyrille “Beng” Abueg-Zaldivar, 2nd District, did not attend.

Socrates earlier disclosed that Governor Alvarez and Abueg-Zaldivar were in discussions about the former running for a House seat.

Cojamco said the convention will also discuss the candidates from Aborlan, Narra, and Cuyo who want to run for higher office but are the same members of the PPP.

“Ang magiging isa sa agenda yong tatakbo sa local position, and kaya din nagpatawag kasi may mga mayors and vice mayors na lahat ay PPP pero tatakbo sila sa isang municipality lang. So i-se-settle kung sino talaga ang tatakbo na lang,” he said.

“General meeting ito, pag-uusapan kung sino ang bubuo ng line up. Actually, may mga prepared ng CONA (certificate of nomination and acceptance), ibibigay na lang sa kanila, but hindi pa lahat ng munisipyo merong official line-up. Ito yong medyo problematic ang PPP kasi may mga members na gustong tumakbong mayors and vice mayors tapos same sila na PPP members,” Cojamco added.