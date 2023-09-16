A pod of 7 dolphins was spotted at the El Nido Managed Resource Protected Area of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on International Coastal Cleanup Day, September 16.

The identification of the dolphins, spotted during the journey to the island clean-up sites by the El Nido Managed Resource Protected Area (ENMRPA) team, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office staff, and volunteer divers, is still under determination.

ENMRPA park operations superintendent Mildred Suza said Saturday that the presence of these marine mammals indicates the health and preservation of their habitat. Consequently, further research is required to identify and assess the population of marine wildlife.

Suza said it is “such a timely incidence as ICC gears towards concerted global efforts to protect the marine ecosystems.”

The ICC, which stands for International Coastal Cleanup, was launched in 1986 by The Ocean Conservancy (TOC). Its objective is to unite communities in the effort to gather and record litter found along coastlines. In the Philippines, through Proclamation No. 470, issued in 2003, the third Saturday in September was officially declared as ICC Day.

This designation serves as a reminder to the Filipino people to remain committed to the mission of cleaning up and preserving the oceans by removing trash and debris.

Felix Mirasol, Jr., the regional executive director of DENR Mimaropa, has shown enthusiasm for the increasing frequency of dolphin sightings in El Nido, with the most recent one occurring as recently as July this year.

In September 2020, El Nido witnessed its inaugural sighting of Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, and another sighting was documented in 2021.

”It is a manifestation of the relentless efforts and synergy of our ENMRPA team, local government unit, volunteer divers and the community in taking care of our protected area,” Mirasol said.

“I am excited to see these marine mammals myself as I look forward to strengthening the partnership between the DENR and the stakeholders in protecting El Nido and the rich biodiversity that thrives in the area,” he added.