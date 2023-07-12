The special concerns committee of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan is set to invite representatives from the local and regional offices of the labor department next week to shed light on the issue of certain private business establishments in province allegedly not complying with the prescribed minimum wage for Palaweño workers.

This stems from the privilege speech delivered by Board Member Ryan Maminta during the regular session of the body on Tuesday, July 11, according to a statement the Provincal Information Office (PIO) released.

Maminta told his colleagues in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) that it has come to his knowledge that businesses in various parts of the province are not adhering to the prescribed minimum wage, including the failure to provide proper benefits to the workers.

The current minimum wage rates for all sectors are as follows: establishments with 10 workers and above have a new minimum wage rate of P355, which is an increase of P35 from the previous rate of P320, while establishments with less than 10 workers have a new minimum wage rate of P329, which is an increase of P35 from the previous rate of P294.

“I rise today to draw the attention of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to take appropriate action on the matters relayed and referred to in this representation, which pertain to violations and non-implementation of the minimum wage as issued by the Regional Wage Board in certain areas of Palawan province. This matter is not limited solely to the strict enforcement of the minimum wage; it also encompasses the failure to provide the entitled benefits to the employees,” stated Maminta.

He said that while he understands the situation of small business owners in Palawan, he emphasized the need and obligation for them to comply with the law and regulations concerning proper wages and benefits for workers.

In the municipalities, Maminta explained that the rationale is focused on the significance of job creation; however, the question arises whether incorrect wages should be tolerated.

Maminta found this situation to be unacceptable since compliance with regulations entails ensuring that employees receive appropriate benefits and salaries. While the challenges posed by life’s hardships are acknowledged, he said there is an understanding of medium enterprises that may seek to reduce costs.

However, he said it is essential to prioritize adherence to both the law and the regulations.