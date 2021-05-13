DOLE says double pay on Eid’l Fitr as declared holiday by Duterte

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said employees who will report for work during the Eid’l Fitr will get twice their regular pay.

Labor Advisory No. 11, series of 2021 released by the labor and employment department is pursuant to Proclamation No. 1142 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on May 10.

200 percent of the employees’ wage for the day will be given for works done during the regular holiday for the first eight hours.

If the employee did not report to work, he or she shall be paid 100 percent of the wage for that day, subject to certain requirements under the implementing rules and regulations of the Labor Code.

It is computed as [(Basic wage + COLA) x 100 %]. For work done in overtime or excess of eight hours, the employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate or computed as [hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked].

“For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on his / her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30% of his/her basic wage of 200% [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200%] + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)],” the advisory stated.

If the work is done in overtime during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the day or computed as (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

“However, in view of the existence of a national emergency arising from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of the holiday pay on May 13, 2021, under this Advisory,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts