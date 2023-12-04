The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) recently held a two-day orientation on November 23 and 24 for new beneficiaries of the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa ating mga Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program, marking a coordinated effort across the towns of Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Rizal.

The activity was organized in collaboration with the District Action Offices of Jose Chaves Alvarez, the Palawan 2nd District Representative.

Paul Dominique Arangorin, a representative from DOLE, emphasized the program’s significance in providing temporary employment to individuals in need of government intervention. The beneficiaries were enlightened about the compensation they would receive during their fifteen-day work period.

Arangorin explained that the program aims to support sectors of society requiring government assistance by providing employment opportunities that can significantly impact the lives of the beneficiaries.

Richchristopher Magbanua, special assistant to the Office of Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Alvarez, highlighted the ongoing coordination with DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguisma to secure additional funds.

He also reiterated that no deductions should be made from the workers’ salaries and encouraged beneficiaries to report any attempts to do so.

Nur Aina Ibrahim, the team leader at the District Action Office, conveyed the office’s commitment to providing opportunities for those not yet included in the program and urged individuals to contact the District Action Offices for assistance.