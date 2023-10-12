The labor department through the Office of Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez distributed Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa mga Disadvantaged at Displaced Workers (TUPAD) identification cards on Wednesday at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Training Center.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) TUPAD program, themed “Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa mga Disadvantaged at Displaced Workers,” was aimed at providing livelihood support to disadvantaged and displaced workers.

The recipients thanked DOLE and Alvarez, expressing hope that the financial assistance given through the emergency employment program will continue to help others in need.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong also extended his gratitude to the leadership of the 2nd District of Palawan, for sharing a common goal of providing aid to the residents of Rizal.