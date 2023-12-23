The Department of Labor and Employment’s Palawan field office has reminded employers in the province that the minimum wage increase for workers took effect on December 7.

DOLE Palawan Provincial Director Carlo Villaflores stated that a P40 salary increase for private sector employees was agreed upon in a consultation conducted by the Mimaropa Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) with both employers and employees in the region.

The RTWPB issued Wage Order RB-MIMAROPA-11, granting a P40 increase in the minimum pay for private sector workers, on October 24, which was then published on November 21.

“For establishments with employees numbering nine and below ay P369 na ang minimum while eatablisments with employees ten and above, the minimun is P395 so may P40 increase starting December 7,” Villaflores said during the Kapihan sa PIA held at the Puerto Princesa last Thursday, December 21.

Villamayor also stated that employers are required to inform DOLE when they have implemented the wage increase in their report due in January next year.

Furthermore, he reminded employers to pay the 13th month salary to their employees on or before January 24, which must also be reported to the labor department.

“Malalaman naman natin yan kasi this January we are requiring all establishments to report to DOLE regarding the payment of the 13th month pay and included doon yung increase ng minimum wage,” he said.

“Just a reminder to our establishments to pay your employees their 13th month pay on or before December 24, and report to the department that you have already done. You need to file a proof,” he added.

Villamayor also explained that the P40 salary increase is fair enough and good for both employers and employees. He saod one of the primary reasons for such increase is the inflation that also resulted to price increase of comodities, Particularly in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City.

“I think this is a good development for the employees. This increase went through a consultation particularly how much should be the increase kasi nga tumaas na rin ang presyo ng mga bilihin and besides medyo matagal na rin so maybe this is the right time to increase the wages,” he explained.

“Sa palagay ko tama naman yung amount kasi nga napag-usapan naman ito during the consultation at hindi lang yung RTWPB ang nag-decide. During the consultation nagkaroon ng bargaining between the employers and employees and nagkaroon din ng workshop so they came up with an agreement na P40 ang magiging wage increase,” he added.

He also said they are continuously conducting inspection and monitoring of establishments throughout the province. He likewise reminded employees that if they need assistance, they can always visit the DOLE Palawan field office.

“Just recently, we conducted a series of Technical Advisory Visit for establishments with employees nine and below and inspection naman for establishments employing 10 and above,” he said