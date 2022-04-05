Employees reporting to work on Araw ng Kagitingan, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday will be paid double their basic salary, while ‘no work, no pay’ will be applied to workers on Black Saturday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

Employees who work during regular holidays in Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9, Maundy Thursday on April 14, and Good Friday on April 15 will receive 200 percent of their wages, according to the Labor Advisory No. 08, Series of 2022, which was released on April 1.

Work done on Black Saturday, April 16, will be paid an additional 30 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work, the advisory added.

“If the employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100% of his/her wage for that day, subject to certain requirements under the implementing rules and regulations of the Labor Code, as amended. [(Basic wage + COLA) × 100%],” it stated for regular holidays.

- Advertisement -

“If the employee did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CA) granting payment on a special day,” also noted for special days.

The advisory is pursuant to Proclamation No. 1236, issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2021, following the rules for wage payments on regular holidays and special non-working days.

During regular holidays and special non-working days, the overtime work will be paid an additional 30 percent of the worker’s hourly rate. If the holiday falls on the worker’s rest day, an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent will be paid, and an additional 50 percent of the basic wage will be given on a special non-working day.

For work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday and special non-working day that also falls on the rest day, the worker will be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day.