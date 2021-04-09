DOLE reminds employees of Holy Week, Araw ng Kagitingan holiday pays

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) once again reminded employers to comply with the proper payment of wages for the Day of Valor or ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ on April 9, which is considered as regular holiday.

According to labor advisory 04, if the employee did not work, he or she shall be paid 100 percent of his or her wage for that day. It is subject to certain requirements under the implementing rules and regulations of the Labor Code and computed as [(basic wage + COLA) x 100 %].

While for work done during the regular holiday, the employee shall be paid a total of 200 percent of his or her wage of that for the first eight hours or computed as [(basic wage + COLA) x 200 %].

For overtime work or done in excess of eight hours, the employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day or computed as [ hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 % x 130% x number of hours worked].

“For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on his or her rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30% of his or her basic wage of 200% [(basic wage + COLA) x 200%] + [30% (basic wage x 200 %)].”

DOLE added that for work done in overtime during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on said day or computed as (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

This is also applicable in other regular holidays of the month such as the Maundy Thursday on April 1 and Good Friday on April 2.

“However, in view of the existence of a national emergency arising from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of the holiday pay on April 1, 2, and 9, 2021 under this advisory.”

