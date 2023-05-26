The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in collaboration with the office of 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, conducted an orientation for the TUPAD Program (Emergency Employment for Displaced and Disadvantaged Workers).

A total of 843 beneficiaries from the municipalities of Narra, Sofronio Española, and Brooke’s Point participated in the program, which took place from May 16 to 19.

During the orientation, participants received detailed information about their roles and responsibilities in the program.

The orientation was led by Mr. Paul Dominique Arangorin and his team from the DOLE-Palawan Office. Also present were Mr. Richristopher Magbanua, the Focal Person, and staff from the Office of Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez.

Under the TUPAD Program, each beneficiary will receive ₱5,325.00 as wages for fifteen (15) days of work. The program aims to provide temporary employment opportunities for individuals who have been displaced, are seasonal or underemployed, or are currently unemployed. This initiative seeks to uplift their livelihoods by offering employment for a period ranging from ten (10) to thirty (30) days.

The TUPAD Program is part of the government’s efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and support those who have been affected by job losses or reduced income opportunities. By providing temporary employment, the program aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by individuals and families in the 2nd District of Palawan.

Rep. Alvarez expressed his gratitude to DOLE for their collaboration and emphasized the significance of programs like TUPAD in assisting the affected individuals in his district. He highlighted the importance of providing temporary employment opportunities to help individuals regain their footing and sustain their livelihoods during these challenging times.

