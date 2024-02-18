Labor and employment personnel, alongside Public Employment Service Office managers and select department staff, convened at a hotel in Puerto Princesa City recently for the second regional DOLE-PESO Year-End Performance Assessment (YEPA).

The gathering on February 13-15 at the Citystate Asturias Hotel underscored the important role of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) as the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) primary implementer for its employment-bridging initiatives.

YEPA commenced with the convening of the 1st Quarter PESO Mimaropa Federation Officers’ Meeting, chaired by President Cinderella Palomar. The agenda included updates on the Institutionalization of the PESO and the implementation progress of key initiatives such as the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES), Government Internship Program (GIP), and Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating Disadvantaged (TUPAD) Workers.

During the opening program, DOLE Regional Director Naomi Lyn Abellana lauded the PESOs for their outstanding achievements, including a 201% increase in SPES beneficiaries from the 2021 baseline, totaling 2,700 beneficiaries for 2023.

She also highlighted the 91% placement rate of qualified jobseekers, with 88,614 placed out of 97,058 referred.

Furthermore, she noted the registration of 1,189 establishments and 19,542 applicants under the Public Employment Information System (PEIS).

She referenced the support extended to 1,268 individuals and 20 workers’ associations through livelihood grants, as well as the provision of employment opportunities through the TUPAD program, benefiting over 98,000 recipients and amounting to nearly P436 million in payouts.

“Maraming salamat po sa mga local government units/local chief executives sa inyong walang humpay na suporta at sa ating mga PESO sa inyong ulirang pagganap sa inyong tungkulin at walang patid na paghahangad na magbigay ng disenteng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan,” Abellana expressed.

Unit head Engr. Charity Cabral further presented the individual accomplishments of PESOs, highlighting the impact of best practices observed in each office.

On the second day, a refresher on the National Skills Registry Program (NSRP) was conducted by NSRP focal Kim Baña, followed by a planning exercise and commitment setting. Each PESO was tasked with mapping out their strategic work and financial plans for the year. This planning session was crucial to ensure the unhindered delivery of targets in accordance with existing policies.

Recognizing the exemplary contributions of PESOs, the awards night, considered the most anticipated part of the event, took place on February 14. Several PESOs were honored for their outstanding performance.

Assistant Regional Director Nicanor Bon extended his congratulations to the winners for their impactful accomplishments and encouraged everyone to continue being a helping hand, taking on the special responsibility of improving people’s lives through DOLE and PESO services.