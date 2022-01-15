The labor department’s Palawan field office will host a labor education webinar on January 28 for employees, employers, and micro, small, and medium businesses (MSME).

According to Luis Evangelista, field officer of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the province, the webinar seeks to bring a new variety of knowledge to every Palaweño worker in their job, as well as employers, particularly regarding their obligations to their employees.

“It is important to know the rights of each worker and the obligations of their employers, also to have knowledge about what documents are sought during labor inspection and penalties for violations of occupational safety and health laws,” Evangelista said.

He stated that they receive complaints and concerns on a regular basis from workers who have been abused by their employers, including not being paid their salaries.

Other topics that will be discussed in the webinar include General Labor standard, Penalties for violation of Republic Act 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act, and Department Order 198-18, Labor Inspection process flow, Overview of conciliation-mediation (RA 10396), IATF resolution 148-B, 149 and other DOLE reports.

Individuals who are interested to join the webinar may register through https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9g8Iur8-GmesRFNQxQlIvmAmHn78m8TRJ_9PBlhV4tQnhFA/viewform?vc=0&c&flr&w&fbclid=IwAR1PMP2L01bR7DuKFfHVIPVHrKMKK6eQYBk2Lw_A14rq9-UJHHmJVsJbiNI



