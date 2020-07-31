DOLE orders overtime daily wage rate during Eid’l Adha

According to its statement released Thursday, the daily wage rate increase will apply for the first eight hours. If they worked overtime, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that private-sector employees who will be reporting for work on Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice on July 31 will be entitled to a 200 percent daily rate increase based on their basic salary.

According to its statement released Thursday, the daily wage rate increase will apply for the first eight hours. If they worked overtime, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

The policy is covered under Labor Advisory No. 25, Series of 2020 issued by labor and employment secretary Silvestre Bello III.

July 31 has been declared as a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, under Proclamation No. 985 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

While those who will not work on the regular holiday shall be paid 100 percent of their salary or computed as ([Basic wage + COLA] x 100 percent)].

“For work done in excess of eight hours, workers shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked),” DOLE stated.

DOLE also noted that those who will work on a regular holiday that also fall on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage of 200 percent or computed as [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (Basic wage x 200 percent)].

In addition, workers who rendered overtime work on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked), DOLE added.

The labor advisory released by the department also stated that some companies may defer the payment of the employees’ holiday pay until normal business operations resumed after the effect of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Further, establishments that have totally closed or ceased operations during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of the holiday pay under the Labor Advisory No. 20, series of 2020,” the advisory stated.

