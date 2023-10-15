The “no work, no pay” policy will be applied during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) holiday on Oct. 30, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Saturday.

In an advisory, DOLE reminded employers to follow the payment of wages for those who will report for work on the Monday holiday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos issued Proclamation No. 359 on Oct. 9, declaring the election day a special non-working day to give the public the chance to participate in the BSKE.

“If the employee does not work, the no work, no pay principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day,” DOLE said.

On the other hand, an employee who reports for work during the special holiday shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

Should the employee work in excess of eight hours, the worker shall receive an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

An employee will receive an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work when the special holiday falls on the employee’s rest day.

For work done in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate. (PNA)