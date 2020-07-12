DOLE hands over P2.8M cheque to city gov’t for TUPAD

The check was given on Friday for the TUPAD Post Covid Intervention Program that will be managed by the City Public Employment and Service Office (PESO).

The local office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) recently turned over a check amounting to P2.8 million to the city government for the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa mga Displaced and Disadvantaged Workers or TUPAD Post Covid Intervention Program.

The check was given on Friday for the TUPAD Post Covid Intervention Program that will be managed by the City Public Employment and Service Office (PESO).

DOLE Palawan chief labor and employment officer Luis Evangelista said Saturday that the amount will benefit 890 beneficiaries in the city.

“Nasa 890 beneficiaries lahat ang iki-cater ng P2.8 million. Meron na tayong identified beneficiaries. Kasama kasi ‘yon sa letter request,” he said.

Evangelista said that the amount was released by their central office per the request of Mayor Lucilo Bayron in June.

The TUPAD Post Covid Intervention Program will provide an emergency employment program to 890 beneficiaries within the city.

The qualified beneficiaries are individuals who are displaced, underemployed and seasonal workers.

The identified beneficiaries will have to undergo a 10-day community service related to disinfection and sanitation activity or clean and green programs of the city.

Evangelista said that after the ten-day community service, the city government will immediately process the payroll of TUPAD program beneficiaries. Each of them will receive P3,200 financial assistance under the program.

“Magtatrabaho pa muna ‘yong mga beneficiaries na yan. Community service for 10 days. After 10 days, the city will process the payroll then pay the beneficiaries,” he said.

