The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Palawan said transportation and funds are among the main challenges encountered in delivering services all throughout the year in different towns of the province.

Provincial Director Dr. Carlo Villaflores said Thursday during the Kapihan sa PIA that the geographical location of Palawan is challenging for the department in bringing services closer to the communities.

Additional funds are also needed to compensate some personnel who need to travel via sea vessel just to bring services such as Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) assistance.

“Malaking challenge dito sa Palawan ay transportation talaga. Ang hirap din naman na hindi ka makapunta ron to deliver ‘yong services katulad sa DOLE, kasi we want our services to be delivered sa mga island municipalities na. Wala kaming sariling bangka, at saka expenses,” he said.

Despite facing challenges, Villaflores believed that most employers are now informed about labor laws and guidelines they have to follow to give fair compensation to their employees. DOLE still conducts inspections and monitoring to see the compliance of employers, like having technical advisory visits.

It includes ensuring that employers are compliant with the recent wage hike, where establishments with 10 or more workers will pay a minimum wage of P395 and P369 for those with less than 10 workers. It took effect on December 7 for the region of Mimaropa.

Villaflores assumed his position in July and committed to finding time to go to other island towns in Palawan he hasn’t visited yet by 2024. (RG/PIA Mimaropa – Palawan)