The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) continues to conduct the DOLE-TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) program through an orientation held on Wednesday, June 14, at the Covered Court in Poblacion District II, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The orientation program aims to provide livelihood opportunities to disadvantaged and displaced workers.

Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez shared information about the projects being offered to the constituents under his jurisdiction, particularly those related to livelihood and health. These projects provide financial assistance that can be utilized by beneficiaries for various livelihood initiatives.

Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito, Jr. expressed his gratitude to Alvarez for his commitment in implementing various projects within the Second District, especially those that contribute to the improvement of livelihood opportunities.

For additional information or assistance, concerned individuals are advised to contact Alvarez’ office at the Old Municipal Building, specifically at the former office of the municipal mayor.