DOLE asked to monitor minimum wage compliance of businesses

Councilor Victor Oliveros has urged the local office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to do random checks on business establishments to determine their compliance with the minimum wage policy of the government.

In a resolution filed Monday to the City Council, Oliveros said the DOLE should do random checks because there might still be establishments that are not implementing the P320 minimum wage in Puerto Princesa

He said on the DOLE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), as of February 1, 2019, establishments should already implement the new wage law.

Oliveros said the implementation is also based on Republic Act 6727 or the “Wage Rationalization Act”.

“[Based on the law, RA 6727], any employer who refuses or fails to pay the minimum wage rate prescribed by the DOLE shall be subject to the penalties imposed by the law. There are still private establishments in the city that provide salaries lower than the amount fixed [or imposed by the RTWPB],” he said.

DOLE provincial field officer Luigi Evangelista said Wednesday that regular ocular inspection is currently suspended due to the holiday season and will resume on February 1.

He confirmed that there are some establishments that remain non-compliant, however, he did not disclose their number or their names.

“Usually, kasi suspended ang regular ocular inspection from December to February kasi ayaw ng DOLE na mabahiran na nag-iinspect lang kasi humihingi ng regalo. Magre-resume ‘yan this February. Previously, may mga non-compliant employeers talaga pero naco-comply sila after puntahan ng mga inspector natin bago pa sila bigyan ng compliance order. Hindi ko na masabi kung ilan sila pero marami-rami dito sa Puerto Princesa,” Evangelista said.

Evangelista said that although the suspension remains in effect, employees with complaints can be entertained and assisted by their office.

He assured they have nothing to worry about because they can be helped if the business establishments they are working for are non-compliant.

“Kahit naman suspended pa sa ngayon at kung hindi na nila mahintay ang pag-resume ay puwede silang mag-file ng complaint dito sa office para mabigyan ng authority ang mga inspector natin na puntahan ang establishment na ito. ‘Wag po silang mag-alala kasi may mga nahuhuli tayong mga establishments na non-compliant pero naayos din agad,” Evangelista added.

