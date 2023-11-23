Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla conducted an inspection of the ongoing Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) project during his visit at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm on November 10.

According to IPPF, Remulla was the first-ever DOJ Secretary to step foot in the penal colony.

During the inspection, Remulla emphasized that the project would see further enhancement in the coming years through collaborative efforts with the private sector.

Under the RISE project, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) will utilize 501 hectares of the 28,788-hectare IPPF reservation in which 4.5 hectares will be converted into a vegetable garden, 30 hectares for cashew plantation, one hectare for fruit and other vegetables, 40 hectares for rice and 25 hectares for corn. While another half a hectare will be devoted for tilapia growing and 400 hectares for livestock and dairy production.

BuCor chief Ret. Gen. Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., is also hopeful for the success of the project and its contribution to the country’s agricultural industry and food security.

“For there will come a time that agricultural produce will be sourced from BuCor lands tilled and farmed by PDLs,” he said.

“Magugulat na lang tayo na yung mga pagkain na nakahain sa ating mga lamesa ay tanim ng mga PDLs at pag nangyari yon ay tataas ang pag tingin natin sa atin mga PDLs dahil hindi na natin sila ituturing na pabigat sa lipunan at pati pag tingin natin sa mga taga BuCor ay mababago,” he added.