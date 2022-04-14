The Department of Health (DOH) has warned travelers going to the Philippines about a fake One Health Pass website.

DOH-MIMAROPA said in a public advisory dated April 12 that the fake website is asking travelers for personal information, such as credit card details and for a payment in the amount of $65 (P3,386.79).

DOH said the website recently victimized travelers from the United Kingdom.

One Health Pass is an online platform created for seamless movement of travelers from one country going to the Philippines.

The DOH advised travelers to apply at the legitimate website of One Health Pass through http://bit.ly/OneHealthPass.

“This does not require any form of payment and will never ask for personal information such as bank or payment details from the applicant,” DOH said in its advisory.

The health department is likewise calling on the public to be vigilant against this type of misinformation and reiterated the importance of factual information.