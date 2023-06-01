The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday warned the public against certain illnesses that may arise due to the El Niño season.

The DOH reminded the public to take precautionary measures, saying that extreme weather heat, scarcity of clean water, and frequent rains could cause diseases like asthma, cholera, dengue, diarrhea, fatigue, food poisoning, heat cramp, heat stroke, nausea, sunburn, typhoid fever, and other diseases due to consumption of food affected by red tide.

“To avoid heat stroke and exhaustion, hydrate yourself and drink water always, and refrain from going out during 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” the DOH said.

“Wear sunglasses, sunscreen, and light clothes. Bring an umbrella whenever you have to get exposed to the sun.”

To prevent dengue, the DOH reminded the school administrations and the public to observe the 5S strategy of search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; uphold self-protection like using insect repellents; seek early consultation at the nearest health care facility; support fogging, spraying, and misting in hot spot areas; and sustain hydration.

“The implementation of the 5S strategy calls for everyone to become prime movers in controlling mosquito population and avoiding any possible dengue deaths within the community,” the DOH said.

“Our health and consultation services are available through our primary care and KonsulTayo services.”

Early this month, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised the El Niño alert status as it expects the weather phenomenon to emerge in June.

PAGASA said it could cause below-normal rainfall conditions and dry spells, and droughts may be experienced in some parts of the country.

The heat in the National Capital Region and certain areas will continue to be around 40°C in the succeeding weeks, it said. (PNA)

