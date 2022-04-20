The Department of Health (DOH) warned that a new COVID-19 surge might emerge if the general population refuses to get booster shots of the vaccine.

At a virtual presser on Tuesday, DOH-MIMAROPA Medical Officer IV Dr. Rommel Lizan said that, based on their observations, most of the individuals who got vaccinated refused to get their booster shots.

He added that while a large number of citizens have already had their two doses of anti-COVID shots, he could not explain the factor of the low number of those who want to have booster shots, adding that areas with a lower booster shot rate are more prone to another surge.

“Pinakamababa talaga ay ang pagtanggap nila ng booster. Sa daang libo [na nabakunahan] ay halos 10 percent lang ang nagpa-booster,” Lizan said.

“Talagang hindi naman ma-extract kung ano ba talaga ang ating pangunahing dahilan kung bakit ayaw nila magpabakuna. Oo tinanggap nila ang unang dalawa pero ang layo nito [ng booster sa dami ng nagpaturok],” he added.

Lizan explained that booster shots maintain immunity provided by the first two doses that help the body to fight the virus.

He emphasized that everybody should have their booster to ensure protection against any illness.

“May na-produce na immunity doon sa unang dalawa, alam natin na darating ang panahon na babagsak ang iyong level of immune cells na lumalaban doon sa particular virus kaya nangangailangan tayo ng booster,” he explained.

“Ang alam lang natin na ayon sa mga study na kapag bumagsak ang immunity, na sana mapanatili ng booster ay nakikita natin na mayroon ulit na pagtaas ng kaso. Hindi man ngayon, sa susunod na mga taon ay dyan na naman ang bugso ng COVID,” Lizan said.

Data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) shows that Palawan only has 35,981 individuals who had booster shots out of more than 800,000 vaccinated individuals.