DOH warns against water-borne diseases brought about by the rainy season

Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) in MIMAROPA OIC regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod, in a statement Friday, said infectious diseases such as influenza, leptospirosis, and dengue tend to be on the rise at these times.

The health department has issued an advisory reminding the public to be aware of potential waterborne diseases associated with the typhoon season.

Waterborne diseases may come from contaminated drinking water and may lead to cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A and, typhoid fever while leptospirosis is a bacterial infection through the urine of infected animals including rats.

Dengue is transmitted through a bite of dengue-infected mosquitoes. These mosquitoes can lay eggs in any space or container that holds clear and stagnant water.

“To make sure drinking water is from a safe and reliable source. When in doubt, it is a must to wait for 2 minutes or longer when the water reaches a rolling boil, or chlorinate drinking water to make it safe,” Baquilod said.

He said that waterborne diseases are expected to increase in the next days due to the recent typhoon.

Baquilod said that the provision of doxycycline medicines and hygiene kits MIMAROPANS.

While the increase in the number of cases of water-borne diseases is expected, Baquilod also assured the readiness of each designated evacuation center is following the minimum health standards for the prevention of COVID-19.

He also called all parents in MIMAROPA to submit their children to polio and measles vaccination activity.

“Hindi po titigil ang aming ahensya sa aming panawagan na pa-bakunahan ang inyong mga chikiting kontra sa mga sakit na Rubella, Polio, at Tigdas. Sa panahon ng mga kalamidad, higit lalo na mas kailangan ng ating mga chikiting ng dagdag proteksyon laban sa mga mapanganib na sakit na ito.” he added.

