The Department of Health (DOH) has urged the public to exercise caution when visiting cemeteries, particularly when bringing small children, in order to prevent potential injuries and diseases that can arise from overcrowding and environmental factors.

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa warned parents and caregivers about the risks of bringing children in cemeteries during the observance of All Saints and All Souls day.

“I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat, along with sudden unexpected downpours, may pose health risks to them,” he said.

DOH also stressed that while the threat of COVID-19 is gradually diminishing, the virus is still present in some regions, with sporadic cases and localized increases.

Herbosa emphasized that small children, in particular, have lower resistance to infections, making them more vulnerable.

The health chief further cautioned against purchasing food from ambulant vendors both inside and outside the cemeteries, selling items such as green mangoes, sandwiches, fruit juices, and similar food. He explained that these food items may be contaminated by unsafe water and other environmental elements, potentially compromising the health and safety of consumers.

To ensure the safety of those visiting cemeteries, the DOH recommends planning visits in advance, bringing their own water and food, and refraining from bringing salads or other items that may easily spoil due to the heat.

“We can all prevent contracting diseases when visiting our dearly departed loved ones. Let us be responsible in our actions and maintain the solemnity of our visits ” he added.