DOH to issue price range for COVID-19 tests kits

The Department of Health (DOH) is drafting the price range for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test and test kits to be issued soon.

In the Laging Handa press briefing on Saturday aired over state-run PTV4, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are currently working on the prices and will be doing a consultation by next week.

“Pipilitin natin maigi na makatapos tayo at makapagsagawa ng konsultasyon, maybe Monday or Tuesday para mailabas na agad ang guidelines (We will try our best to finish this so we can conduct consultation maybe by Monday or Tuesday so we can issue the guidelines),” she said.

Vergeire said the DOH is trying to be accurate with the estimation of prices and that they even asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to lend them a laboratory costing tool.

She added that they are also considering the result of a survey on the market prices.

Vergeire said they will consult with the stakeholders to make sure that the price range that they will be issuing will be acceptable to everyone.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier ordered that an issuance should be made by early next week.

Vergeire said the final draft of the implementation arrangement has been discussed between the DOH and the Department of Trade and Industry and that it is now ready.

Polio program

Meanwhile, the WHO recently commended the Philippine polio program of the DOH amid the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vergeire reiterated the importance of immunization, especially for the children.

“Alam din natin na ito lang ang tanging pinaka magaling na preventive method o measure para mapigilan ang mga sakit na ito sa ating mga kabataan kaya nga nagpapalabas tayo ng mga ibat ibang impormasyon para mas maengage natin ang komunidad at ang mga nanay para sila ay pumayag na mabakunahan ang kanilang anak (We all know that this is the most efficient preventive measure to halt the spread (of polio) among our children that is why we are always doing information campaigns to engage the community and encourage mothers to allow their children to receive the vaccine),” Vergeire said.

She added that the DOH is in close coordination with the local governments to be able to conduct vaccination in the communities despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also assured that the safety of health care workers are also given utmost consideration in case they need to go to the communities. (PNA)