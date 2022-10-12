The city government will access a P500,000 support grant from the Department of Health (DOH) for its COVID-19 immunization program.

The City Council on Monday passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Lucilo Bayron to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the DOH-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)MIMAROPA to avail of the grant.

“It was manifested during the meeting with the city health office that the DOH CHD will be transferring a fund purposely for the procurement of commodities related to the COVID-19 vaccination, chikiting bakuNation Days. One of the requirements to receive the grant is a MOA,” Councilor Judith Bayron said.

