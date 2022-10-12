The city government will access a P500,000 support grant from the Department of Health (DOH) for its COVID-19 immunization program.

The City Council on Monday passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Lucilo Bayron to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the DOH-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)MIMAROPA to avail of the grant.

“It was manifested during the meeting with the city health office that the DOH CHD will be transferring a fund purposely for the procurement of commodities related to the COVID-19 vaccination, chikiting bakuNation Days. One of the requirements to receive the grant is a MOA,” Councilor Judith Bayron said.

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods.

See author's posts

    Previous articleCadlao oil field survey gains foreign investors’ interest: PBBM
    Next articleHRW cautions Phil government on enacting mandatory SIM card registration
    Aira Genesa Magdayao
    is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR