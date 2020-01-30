DOH to conduct intensified indoor residual spraying vs malaria

The activity will be from February to May as part of their solutions to lessen, if not eliminate, the number of malaria cases in the region this year.

Health regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod said they will conduct an intensified indoor residual spraying (IRS) in three municipalities in three towns in a move to eliminate malaria cases.

Baquilod said that the activity will be from February to May as part of their solutions to lessen, if not eliminate, the number of malaria cases in the region this year.

In 2019, Palawan has a total of 5,066 cases recorded in the town os Rizal with 3,516 cases, Bataraza with 835, and Brooke’s Point with 715.

“This February ay magkakaroon kami ng indoor residual spraying sa tatlong identified municipalities. We will intensify the IRS within one month kasi napag-alaman namin na mas effective siya kapag short period ang spray at magiging protektado ang mga bahay, kaysa three to four months. This is also based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO),” Baquilod said.

He said that community cooperation is necessary to implement strategies such as early diagnosis and complete treatment, use of insecticide-treated nets, and indoor residual spraying.

Baquilod reiterated that malaria is a preventable disease whose symptoms usually start nine to 14 days after the bite of a mosquito.

Infected individuals may suffer from high fever, headache, chills, shivers, nausea, and vomiting. If untreated, it may progress to severe illness and death.

He added that the country will possibly be declared as malaria-free if Palawan, as the main contributor of the disease. will also be cleared.

“Kung mawawala ang malaria sa Palawan ay posibleng mawawala rin sa buong bansa,” Baquilod said.

