The Department of Health (DOH) identified three towns in Palawan and the City of Puerto Princesa as hotspot areas for dengue after recording an increase in cases during a three-week period.

According to the DOH MIMAROPA Vector Borne Unit on Monday, Narra continues to have the highest number of cases with 86, followed by Puerto Princesa City with 49, Roxas with 39, Bataraza with 38, Quezon with 26, and San Vicente with 18 cases.

The barangays of Poblacion, Panacan, Princess Urduja, and Antipuluan in Narra, Barangay 1 in Roxas, Poblacion in San Vicente, and San Pedro and Maunlad in Puerto Princesa City were considered as clustered barangays for dengue cases.

Al-Patrick Aquino, Nurse III of the DOH MIMAROPA Vector Borne Unit, explained during a virtual conference recently that clustered barangays are those areas with two or more cases which require immediate attention to prevent possible outbreaks.

He said these areas are also classified as hotspot areas for dengue.

“Ang ibig sabihin ng clustering ay mayroong dalawa o higit pang kaso for the last three morbidity weeks. Ito ang mga tinatawag natin na hotspot areas at binibigyan natin ng priority para hindi tumaas ang kaso ng dengue sa lugar na ‘yan at hindi magkaroon ng outbreak,” Aquino said.

As of May 27, MIMAROPA has 761 dengue cases, 287 of which are from Palawan.

Aquino also advised the public to practice cleanliness to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

He also said that they had already talked to their partners in different local government units to step up the fight against dengue.

“Alamin natin ang mga bagay na pwede pamugaran ng lamok, ugaliin na itaob o takpan kagaya ng mga paso, alulod, lumang bote, kawayan at gulong,” he said.