DOH suggests holding of activities in open spaces amid pandemic

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday advised the public to conduct activities in open air spaces, install exhaust fans in comfort rooms and avoid usage of recirculated air option for vehicles to prevent possibility of contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) through airborne transmission.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, in a virtual press briefing on Monday, said that while health experts are still studying the possibility of airborne infection, the DOH has issued Department Memorandum 2020-0429 which provides administrative and engineering controls for the improvement of ventilation and air quality in enclosed, indoor spaces and lessen the transmission of the virus.

“When an activity cannot be moved into an open air setting, opening windows and doors should be put into practice to facilitate the flow of outdoor air into the space, when possible,” the memorandum read.

The DOH advised individuals not to stay where air coming from fans and air-conditioning units flow directly as these may facilitate the transmission of the coronavirus “by directing air from infected individuals to others in the room”.

“In non-hospital settings where ventilation is greatly recirculated or access to outside air is not feasible, filters such as high-efficiency particulate air filtration air purifiers can be used to clean recirculated air provided that the unit is adequate for the size of the room in which it is installed in,” it added.

The DOH also suggested the installation of exhaust fans in comfort rooms and closing of the toilet seat lid while flushing to “minimize the release of droplets into air flows after flushing”.

“Utilize the car’s vents to bring in fresh outside air and/or lower the vehicle windows,” the DOH said, adding that recirculated air option for the vehicle’s ventilation during passenger transport must be avoided.

Earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with Covid-19 seem to have infected others who were more than six feet away in enclosed spaces and inadequate ventilation. (PNA)