The Department of Health (DOH) is looking at whether booster doses should be included in the country’s core vaccine series.

Once approved, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said Filipinos would need to get a booster shot to be fully immunized, which is frequently required before a person can travel or report to work.

“We recognize that boosters are very important, kasalukuyang tayong nire-review kung pwede nang i-include ang booster or third dose as part of primary series (we are currently reviewing proposals if we can include the booster or third dose as part of primary series),” she said in a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday.

“We may encourage the need for a booster dose so baka kailangan ng booster card (so we might also need a booster card),” she added.

Cabotaje said the DOH, in the meantime, would strategize ways to encourage more Filipinos to get their third doses.

“In the next two to three weeks tingnan natin kung ano ang puwede pa nating isagawa para makumbinsi ang ating mga mamamayanan magkaroon ng booster doses (In the next two to three weeks let’s see how we can encourage others to get their booster doses),” she said.

The statement comes following the proposal of Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion to require a booster card to ensure that Filipinos will get their third dose of coronavirus vaccine shot.

Concepcion noted that with the increased mobility, especially during the campaign period, Filipinos would need additional protection against coronavirus disease 2019. (PNA)