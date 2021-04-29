DOH says no proof yet of new COVID-19 variant in Palawan

The Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA regional office said there is no indication that a new virus is behind Palawan’s current surge of cases.

“As of now, ay wala tayong confirmed na new variant na nakapasok sa MIMAROPA. Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbigay natin ng mga specimen para ma-check [para sa new variant]. Walang new variant ngayon,” Dr. Mario Baquilod, DOH-MIMAROPA chief, said.

“Sa buong MIMAROPA ay wala tayong new variant aside from sa Mindoro nakaraan, pero nakaraan pa ‘yon, I think last March pa ‘yon. Tuloy-tuloy ang coordination natin [sa mga local health officials sa mga provinces ng MIMAROPA including Palawan] nakita rin namin na ang taas nga ng kaso,” he added.

He said, however, that there is a case involving a Palawan resident who was infected with a new variant but is located in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He added that they are monitoring five residents of MIMAROPA who are at the NCR for possible infection of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“May tao mismo na may sakit, na-detect na iba ang variant, I am not sure kung anong variant ito pero based naman sa monitoring ay wala sya diyan sa Palawan at nasa NCR siya. I think nasa lima sila na taga-MIMAROPA, halo-halo na ‘yon, may taga-Mindoro, then taga-Palawan pero ‘yong taga-riyan [Palawan] ay wala pang specific na munisipyo kung saan,” Baquilod explained.

He said they also have an ongoing coordination with heath officials and authorities in different provinces in MIMAROPA to prevent the possible entry of the new variant.

“Sa ngayon ay hindi ko pa masabi kung bakit mataas ang kaso [d’yan sa Puerto Princesa City],” he added.

