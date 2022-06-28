The Department of Health (DOH) has found that diarrhea cases in Puerto Princesa City and two other towns in Palawan are not caused by the water.

Technicians from the DOH tested water samples from the areas and didn’t find any contaminants that could have caused the increase in cases.

DOH monitoring indicated that there had been some 600 diarrhea cases recorded in two Palawan towns and Puerto Princesa City from January until this month.

Dr. Christy Andaya, DOH MIMAROPA medical officer III, said in a virtual press briefing Monday that they have recorded a total of 381 cases from El Nido, 241 from Balabac and 49 from Puerto Princesa City during the first half of the year.

Andaya, however, also pointed out that the cases are already on the decline, and denied speculations that there is already an outbreak in the affected areas.

“Sa ngayon ay controlled naman po ito at hindi na rin ganoon karami ang nare-report pero kailangan na mag-ingat pa rin,” Andaya said.

Engr. Nillete Fidel, DOH MIMAROPA Engineer III, said they have tested the water samples sent to them by service providers, all of which were cleared.

She said that the cases may have been caused by improper hygiene.

“Ang nasubmit po sa amin from the service providers in their locality as a result ng water sample test ay pasado naman sila sa drinking water,” Fidel said.

“Kung specific cause po ay hindi pa natin masasagot kasi kahit safe ang water at galing sa approved source but then ang mga users natin ay nane-neglect po nila ang proper hygiene or even in containers for drinking water [kaya] pwede pa rin sya maging cause ng contamination,” she added.

Fidel said that the local government of El Nido already requested for technical assistance to be conducted next week, including the reorientation of the drinking water provider.

“Magre-reorient ng drinking water service provider sa area nila and next week ang target. Ongoing din ang pagconduct ng water quality assessment,” Fidel added.

Meanwhile, Fidel called for the establishment of water quality monitoring committees in the municipalities to ensure their drinking water is safe.

“At the local level ay mayroon na silang created na drinking water quality monitoring committee na magoversee ng operations ng mga water systems and the quality ng mga water producers and distributors,” she said.