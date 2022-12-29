The Regional Health Department reported two firework-related injuries (FRI) in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City during Christmas.

According to the Department of Health Center for Health Development MIMAROPA (DOH CHD MIMAROPA), the first case occurred on December 23 in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City, and involved a minor male who was treated and sent home.

The second incident occurred on December 25 in Pawa, Cuyo town, and involved a patient who was injured by a whistle-bomb. The patient is still in a medical facility in the municipality.

The DOH urged the public to celebrate the New Year safely by avoiding the use of dangerous fireworks.

To celebrate holidays, the public may instead use alternative noisemakers.

“Salubungin ang Bagong Taon nang masigla at kumpleto ang Pamilya at mga daliri. Mayroon naman tayong alternatibong pampaingay na mas ligtas, tulad ng tambol, tamborine, at mga kaldero. Pero dahil tayo ay nasa gitna pa rin ng pandemya, hindi pa rin inirerekomenda ang paggamit ng torotot dahil sa pag-ihip ng hangin mula sa ating bibig na maaaring maging rason ng pag-alis ng mask at pag-transmit ng COVID-19 virus,” DOH CHD MIMAROPA said.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the following firecrackers are prohibited under Executive Order No. 28 series of 2017.

Five star, Atomic Bomb, Atomic Triangle, Bin Laden, Boga, Coke-in-Can, Giant Bawang, Giant Whistle Bomb, Watusi, Hello Colombia, Kabasi, Kwiton, large size Judas Belt, Lolo Thunder, Mother Rockets, Goodbye De Lima, Goodbye Napoles, Goodbye Philippines, Piccolo, Pillbox, Pla-pla, Popop, Goodbye Bading, Super Lolo, and Super Yolanda.

