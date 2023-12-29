The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday warned the public against hearing loss due to fireworks as it reported the first case of hearing impairment.

Latest data from the DOH’s fireworks-related injuries report showed that the case is a 23-year-old woman from Central Luzon who lost her hearing after passive exposure to “kwitis” or skyrocket.

However, no statistics were provided about cases of hearing damage from the 2023 new year revelry.

“Fireworks can lead to hearing loss. Firework explosions result in sound levels of 140-150 decibels (dB), which can lead to pain and ear injury after exposure,” according to the DOH advisory.

“For comparison, the sound of a normal conversation is around 60 dB; the sound of a motorcycle is 95 dB; sirens are at 120 dB. Loud noises above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to ears,” the advisory indicated.

“Watching community fireworks displays from a safe distance is still the best. If you cannot avoid exposure to fireworks and their loud sounds, use hearing protection like earplugs or earmuffs,” the same advisory stressed.

The total number of fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21 to 29 has reached 96.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the DOH logged eight new cases of fireworks, ranging from 5 to 49 years old. About 88 percent of these are males.

Six of the new cases were due to illegal fireworks, while more had active involvement or used or lit the fireworks themselves. They include the first case of hearing loss due to fireworks this year.

No additional reports of amputation or ingestion have been reported so far.

Three out of every ten cases come from the National Capital Region (NCR) with already 33 cases or 34 percent of the overall tally.

Next to NCR is Central Luzon with 12 cases or 12 percent; Ilocos Region with 12 or 12 percent; Soccsksargen with 6 or 6 percent; Bicol Region with 5 or 5 percent; and Western Visayas with 5 or 5 percent.

Ninety-six percent happened at home and in the streets, mostly by males with active involvement.

The top identified fireworks that cause at least seven out of every ten or 72 percent of the total cases are Boga, 5-Star, Kwitis, Piccolo, Pla-Pla, Whistle Bomb, and Luces. (PNA)