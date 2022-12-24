The Department of Health (DOH) sent out a reminder to the general public Wednesday about the significance of maintaining a healthy diet throughout the holiday season.

According to Azaleah Malabanan, nutritionist dietician II for the DOH in MIMAROPA, research shows that the average person gains a pound or more between mid-November and mid-January.

She stated that this is the time of year when fat-laden foods are abundant, which contributes to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes.

“Ang kapaskuhan ay hindi kailangan na maging bakasyon [mula] sa mabuting kalusugan. Sa kaunting pagsisikap at pagplaplano, maiiwasan ang pitfalls sa kalusugan ,” she noted

To be more healthier, she shared some tips on how to celebrate holidays with a healthy lifestyle:

Plan Christmas activities to avoid tension and stress. Take care of your family against temperature changes. Prepare well-balanced Noche buena meals. Be kind to your heart. Eat a moderate amount of nutritious foods to sustain daily activities. Drink plenty of water and fruit juices. Have enough sleep. Avoid crowded areas. Use environmentally-friendly Christmas decors that are free from hazards. But toys with no pointed or sharp edges. Do not use fireworks and firecrackers during the holidays.

“Siguraduhin na may gulay at prutas sa lamesa kasama ang inyong tradisyunal na hamon at keso de bola,” she said.

“Iwasan din ang mga paputok at maging malikhain kung anong pwedeng gawin na pampaingay,” she added.

Malabanan emphasized the importance of consuming well-balanced, nutrient-rich foods in moderation during the festivities.

In addition, avoiding harmful alcohol consumption and quitting smoking or vaping are crucial, she added.

