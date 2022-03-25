The provincial government of Palawan was recognized by the Department of Health (DOH) for its support and response to the implementation of Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act of 2019.

The DOH presented the award during the Field Implementation and Consultative Meeting in Manila on March 23–25, where DOH assistant secretary Maria Francia Laxamana handed it to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Q. Labrador.

A press statement from the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the partnership between the provincial government and the DOH resulted in the construction of 13 hospitals in the mainland municipalities of Palawan after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law in February 2019, including the recently inaugurated 50-bed district hospital in the municipality of Cuyo on March 16, worth more than P126 million.

(Photo courtesy of PIO Palawan facebook page)

“The Philippine UHC Law presents health system reforms to ensure quality health service is met for each Filipino. Kaya, we are very thankful for this recognition from DOH and, of course, to our UHC implementing team. This recognition also serves as encouragement and inspiration for us to continue serving our fellow Palaweños to provide quality healthcare services in accordance with the Philippines Health Agenda—”All for health towards health for all’,” said Labrador.

The PIO added that Palawan is one of the 56-selected provinces in the country for the integration sites of the UHC.

The UHC Law guarantees Filipinos access to affordable, readily available, and quality healthcare goods and services with protection against financial risk.