Only the town of Cagayancillo was deemed suitable for downgrading to Alert Level 1 in MIMAROPA under the COVID-19 Alert Level System being adopted throughout the country, according to a regional official of the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH MIMAROPA assistant regional director Dr. Maria Vilma Diez said Cagayancillo, which is located between the islands of Palawan and Negros in the Sulu Sea, is the only municipality in the whole of MIMAROPA to be placed under Alert Level 1.

“Kailangan nating i-congratulate ang Cagayancillo kasi siya lang ang tanging bayan dito sa MIMAROPA na binigyan ng Alert Level 1 — so, we have to congratulate Cagayancillo. I think dapat imbitahan natin sila para makapagkuwento kung bakit,” Dr. Diez said Monday in a virtual press conference.

According to the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) of MIMAROPA, Cagayancillo has already vaccinated 4,899 of its total 5,757 residents, or 85.10 percent of its population as of current.

For an area to be placed under Alert Level 1, it must attain the complete vaccination of 70 percent of its total population, including senior citizens.