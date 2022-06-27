The Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA recorded 570 cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in Palawan but noted that despite the increased number of cases, there is no outbreak of the disease.

Christy Andaya, medical officer IV of DOH MIMAROPA, said during a virtual press briefing on Monday that the cases are cumulative from March 22 to June 18, 2022.

In May, Andaya said reported that they had recorded 417 HMFD cumulative cases from March 22 to May 14, 2022.

Puerto Princesa City had the highest record with 138, followed by Narra with 70, Bataraza with 61, San Vicente with 57, Cuyo with 50, Rizal with 46, Magsaysay with 33, and Dumaran with 28.

- Advertisement -

Aside from Palawan, the health department also recorded 147 cases in the province of Romblon, 24 in Oriental Mindoro, 18 in Marinduque, and nine in Occidental Mindoro.

“Ito po ay galing sa Enterovirus, kadalasan naman po ay gumagaling ng kusa basta konting management lang [ang] kailangan gawin sa pagbabantay nito,” Andaya said.

She noted that the majority of the patients are men, and the symptoms include fever, rashes, sore throat, ulcer, nausea, LBM, and irritability.

She also said they are closely monitoring the number of cases to prevent a possible outbreak.

“Medyo careful tayo sa paggamit ng word na outbreak, but as of now, ay walang naireport sa atin na may outbreak,” she said.

HFMD is an infectious disease that occurs most often in children.