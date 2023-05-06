The Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) MIMAROPA regional office hailed the Barangay Health Workers (BHW) Federation of Puerto Princesa City with special mention of Barangay Model BHW Association for its outstanding performance for the calendar year 2022.

In an advisory from DOH-CHD MIMAROPA, BHW Puerto Princesa was the sole BHW federation in the region to receive recognition.

This was due to their adherence to the submission timeline of requirements and their score of 90 out of a possible 100 points in a performance review, which was jointly validated by the City Health Office (CHO) and the Provincial DOH office in Palawan.

As a reward for their achievement, the city’s BHW federation will receive a performance-based incentive of P500,000. However, the transfer of this incentive is subject to compliance with certain requirements, including the submission of a memorandum of agreement to support their development activities, project proposals, and a working and financial plan for the year 2023.

The BHW Federation of PPC has achieved this feat for the second time, having previously secured the first place in the 2021 assessment and evaluation in MIMAROPA, which also earned the group a cash incentive of P250,000.

