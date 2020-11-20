DOH measles, polio vaccination in Palawan halfway through

A report released by the Department of Health (DOH) in the region said it had vaccinated 180,819 of 369,618 children in the whole MIMAROPA for oral polio and 156,485 of 316,190 children for measles-rubella as of November 17.

The health department in MIMAROPA reported on Tuesday it is halfway into accomplishing its target in the region for measles-rubella and oral polio supplemental immunization.

A report released by the Department of Health (DOH) in the region said it had vaccinated 180,819 of 369,618 children in the whole MIMAROPA for oral polio and 156,485 of 316,190 children for measles-rubella as of November 17.

According to the accomplishment report of the DOH MIMAROPA, 54.91 percent of children from the towns of Palawan and 62.72 percent from Puerto Princesa City have been vaccinated against measles-rubella as of November 17. For oral-polio, it is 53.96 for the towns of Palawan and 62.20 percent for Puerto Princesa.

DOH MIMAROPA regional director Mario Baquilod said that vaccines are for those zero to 59 months or those not more than five years old.

Previously, Dr. Mathew Medrano, DOH MIMAROPA Family Health Cluster head said that vaccination activity is one of the initiative of the DOH to stem a potential outbreak in 2021.

“Ang supplemental vaccination ay ginagawa bilang dagdag proteksyon sa mga bata na wala pang limang taon. Mayron din pong mga sicksites ang mga LGU para doon po pupunta ang mga magpapabakuna,” he said.

In 2019, DOH vaccinated around 92 percent of the total target population, however, the region recorded an outbreak with more than 2,000 cases of measles which considered as high risk.

He said, around 280 cases of measles has been recorded in the region as of October this year.

“Considered talaga na high risk ang MIMAROPA at ang buong Pilipinas dahil mababa ang coverage natin sa mga nababakunahan natin. Kung maalala ninyo last year at naging maganda naman ang kinalabasan dahil we were able to vaccinate around 92 percent ng target population natin. For 2018 ay mayron tayong 187 measles cases, noong 2019 ay mahigit dalawang libo ay dyan tayo may outbreak, then as of October this year ay nakapagtala na tayo ng 280 cases ng tigdas, hindi pa tapos ang taon at mahigit na ‘yan sa kaso noong 2018,” he said.

Medrano added that based on the study, there will be a possible outbreak if they did not saturate the target population for the supplemental vaccination.

“Kailangan mapataas ang coverage ng bakuna natin ngayon para walang outbreak next year at ‘yon ang goal natin. Nakikita natin na every two years after ng vaccination activity at hindi ganon kaganda ang naging pagbabakuna ng mga nakaraang taon ay nage-expect po tayo ng outbreak kung sakaling hindi mapipigilan,” he said.

According to Medrano, MIMAROPA remained free from the polio disease.

