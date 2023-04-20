The Department of Health (DOH) commended the Palawan government for its efforts to produce doctors, nurses, midwives, and other health professionals through the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño (PPP) medical scholarship program.

During a courtesy visit with Governor Dennis Socrates, local DOH officials, and provincial officers, the officer-in-charge of the Department of Health (DOH), Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, hailed the plan implemented by the local government.

Vergeire underscored that producing local doctors is a “good practice”, especially since the national government is also facing a shortage of healthcare workers.

“That’s good, kasi sa kakulangan ng mga healthcare workers natin, we really encourage local governments to produce their own, kasi wala na ring mai-produce ang national government, so, itong mga home-grown natin, mapa-scholar natin sila and then they have to serve our locality, that’s a good practice,” Vergeire said.

The health secretary assured that they will assist the provincial government in improving public hospitals, particularly in providing the necessary health workers and professionals.

She also visited health facilities in El Nido and other tourist areas in support of Palawan’s tourism industry.

In addition, the DOH expressed its support for Palawan’s Malaria-Free Program and promised to allocate P12 million annually to combat the disease. The government aims to declare the Philippines malaria-free by 2030.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Erika Faye Labrador stressed the provincial government’s commitment to eradicate malaria in Palawan.

The DOH also aims to ensure proper waste management systems in hospitals and other health facilities. North and South Hospital and PGP Hospitals currently have a solid waste management system in place funded by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The governor expressed his gratitude for the national government’s support in addressing the issues facing the local government.

