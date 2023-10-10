The Department of Health (DOH) in Palawan has issued a warning to residents in light of growing concerns about the haze enveloping the province.

The haze, originating from ongoing forest and peat fires in neighboring Indonesia, has raised substantial health and safety concerns.

Although DOH Palawan did not confirm the existence of haze, the department emphasizes the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to haze.

Residents are urged to take precautionary measures to safeguard their well-being and minimize health-related issues stemming from the haze.

The haze, characterized as moderate in severity, can lead to various health problems, including eye irritation, nasal itching due to allergies, sore throats, chest tightness, and exacerbation of conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Moreover, extended exposure to haze can weaken the immune system and pose complications during pregnancy.

The DOH strongly recommends that residents adhere to these guidelines:

Wear face masks when venturing outdoors.

Limit outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible, keeping doors and windows closed.

Consider using air purifiers to improve indoor air quality.

Continue taking prescribed medications for pre-existing health conditions, as the haze can worsen them.

Maintain proper hydration by drinking an adequate amount of water and consume nutritious meals.

Avoid practices that can contribute to air pollution, such as burning materials.

Exercise caution while driving due to reduced visibility caused by the haze.

Residents experiencing symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, chest pain, excessive tearing of the eyes, or irritation of the nose or throat should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health center.

Previously, Palawan News reported the initial observation of the haze by the Philippine Emergency Alerts (PEA) monitoring center, categorizing the province as a region with a moderate level of impact in the country.

Indonesia has refuted any responsibility for the haze, asserting that the forest and peat fires in Sumatra and Borneo are not to blame. This rebuttal is a response to Malaysia’s complaint regarding deteriorating air quality and a call for collaborative efforts to tackle the issue.