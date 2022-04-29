The Department of Health (DOH) was able to give 4,000 anti-COVID-19 shots to individuals during the two-day special vaccination day held in Palawan.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Labrador said out of the more than 4,000, 1,763 received their first dose and 1,662 had their second dose, while 648 took booster shots.

Labrador added that their target for the two-day vaccination event on April 25 and 26 is 5,700 individuals.

Based on the data of PHO, around 408,591 have already received their first dose, 414,661 their second dose, and more than 36,500 have booster shots.

The provincial health chief said the number of vaccinated individuals is already at 53.30 percent of the 778,030 target population for herd immunity.

To reach the 70 percent herd immunity, around 100,000 individuals still need to get fully vaccinated.

“Sa ngayon, patuloy din ang panghihikayat natin sa mga mamamayan para magpabakuna sa ating mga RHUs at ospital sa inyong lugar. Kung titingnan natin ay mas mataas ang bilang ng second dose natin dahil counted na as fully vaccinated ang mga nakatanggap ng Janssen vaccines,” Labrador said.

She also encouraged the public to voluntarily get vaccinated at the nearest health facilities in their respective municipalities.

DOH MIMAROPA medical officer IV Rommel Lizan previously said that the public should not only get their two doses of vaccines but also get the booster shot to ensure their safety against COVID-19.

“Mayroon pa rin tayong cases ng unvaccinated pero sana ang lahat ng nakatanggap ng first dose ay sana tanggapin natin ang booster. Nakikita naman natin na ito ay ligtas at ang level of protection lalo na ngayon halos hindi na tayo natatakot na lumabas,” Lizan said.

Included in the current vaccination rollout are children ages five to 11 years old.