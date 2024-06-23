The Department of Health (DOH) Mimaropa Center for Health and Development (CHD) Family Health Cluster (FHC) and the Children Protection Program recently conducted a monitoring and evaluation visit to the municipalities of Balabac and Rizal in Palawan.

This visit was part of the Culture-Sensitive Indigenous People’s (IP) Newborn Care Networking Project, aimed at fostering culturally respectful healthcare practices for indigenous mothers and their newborns.

According to DOH, the primary objective of the activity was to collaborate with the Indigenous People communities to design projects and programs that align with their cultural practices and beliefs.

Emphasizing the importance of culturally sensitive care, the DOH team engaged with local communities to understand their unique needs and challenges.

One of the key suggestions from the activity was the creation of a master list and IP Census. This initiative aims to identify traditional health workers within the communities, thereby integrating their knowledge and practices into the broader healthcare system.

Recognizing the pivotal role these traditional health workers play, the project also proposed providing them with employment opportunities and educational programs to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Meanwhile, present in the activity were the monitoring team MIMAROPA CHD, MA-WCPP Head Dr. Catherine Dela Rosa, together with World Health Organization (WHO) Representative, Dr. Rui Paulo De Jesus and Dr. Jacqueline Kitong. Representing the IPs are the Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR), IP Leaders, and Imam. (JJGS/PIA MIMAROPA)