Attention pet guardians, in alignment with the “Bawat Buhay Mahalaga” initiative by the Department of Health, let’s ensure the holistic well-being of our cherished companions,particularly during festive occasions marked by fireworks.

Understanding that pets, like dogs, perceive these events differently, it’s necessary to acknowledge the potential distress they experience. The loud and unpredictable noises from fireworks can trigger a heightened fight-or-flight response in dogs, manifesting as anxiety, restlessness, and other signs of discomfort.

To safeguard your pet’s mental and physical health during these celebrations, consider the following measures:

Keep them Indoors: Bring your dog indoors during fireworks displays, creating a secure environment that mitigates the risk of them running away in fear. Establish a Safe Space: Utilize a crate if your dog is crate-trained or designate a quiet room with familiar items, such as music or white noise, to provide a comforting atmosphere. Calming Wraps: Explore the use of calming wraps, vests, or shirts, which apply gentle pressure and have been known to alleviate stress in many dogs. Desensitization: Proactively work with your dog before firework-heavy holidays, gradually exposing them to firework sounds while incorporating positive reinforcement, treats, and play. ID Tags: Ensure your pet’s ID tags are up to date. This crucial step aids in identifying and contacting you if your pet were to run off in fear.

Remember, your demeanor influences your pet’s response. If you remain calm and composed during fireworks, it helps reassure your furry friend.

By adopting these practices, you contribute to a comprehensive and caring approach to your pet’s well-being, aligning with the administration’s and DOH’s principles of #BawatBuhayMahalaga.

Together, let’s establish an environment where every life, including our pets’, is valued and protected.