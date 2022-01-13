The health and trade and industry departments have issued a joint memorandum setting purchase limits for paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, carbocisteine, and chlorphenamine maleate paracetamol, in response to increased demand for fever and flue treatments.

Joint Memorandum Circular No. 22-01 now requires a cap on the purchase of the medicines and also requires retailers to post notices in their stores informing customers of the number of medicines they are allowed to buy to prevent hoarding.

Both departments remind establishments and the general public that online selling of such medicines is prohibited unless they adhere to the existing rules and regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The DTI urges the general public to avoid impulse purchases and to consider generics of these over-the-counter medicines. Rest assured that we are working closely with the manufacturers of these products to ensure enough medicine supply,” says DTI Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo.

- Advertisement -

Republic Act No. 7581, or the Price Act, as amended, mandates the DOH and DTI to ensure the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices while securing fair return on investment for legitimate businesses.

The Department advises consumers to always adhere to public health standards when shopping or conducting business outside of their homes and to always sanitize their hands.

For consumer-related concerns and queries, you may send an email to ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph or reach us thru the One-DTI (1-384) Hotline.