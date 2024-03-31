The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday downplayed the threat of anthrax in the country following reported outbreaks in neighboring countries.

In a statement released Saturday, March 30, DOH Officer-In-Charge Assistant Secretary and Deputy Spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo explained that anthrax does not spread like common respiratory illnesses such as colds or flu.

“It is caused by a bacterium called Bacillus anthracis, which produces spores. Animals like livestock are the ones most affected,” he said.

DOH emphasized that individuals at higher risk include veterinarians, farmers, and livestock personnel who handle animals and their products.

‘Because the risk is specific to certain populations and occupations, available vaccines for Anthrax are not used for the general population,” they added..

To prevent Anthrax infection, DOH advised the public to avoid consuming raw or undercooked meat products and to minimize contact with livestock or animal remains.

The department assured the public that it is closely monitoring developments in countries experiencing increased Anthrax cases and will collaborate with the Department of Agriculture

on preventive measures.